Cañon City, CO

Events on the Canon City calendar

Cañon City Times
Cañon City Times
 6 days ago

(CANON CITY, CO) Canon City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Canon City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R96sM_0cMzDoG100

All About Owls

Florence, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 4498 Bear Paw Dr, Florence, CO

Join Nature\'s Educators for a special program about owls in our brand new nature center! We will be bringing live owls to teach about their habitats, adaptations, personal histories...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0upqir_0cMzDoG100

Escape in Time to Steampunk and Wine

Florence, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Vendor applications available! Email steampunkwine@yahoo.com or stop in at Spirit Riders Western Emporium, 111 W Main, Florence, CO 81226

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hImNk_0cMzDoG100

Trauma Nursing Core Course (TNCC) 2-Day Course (Oct 18 - 19, 2021)

Florence, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 521 W 5th St, Florence, CO

Trauma Nursing Core Course (TNCC) 2-Day Course is organized by Centura Health and will be held from Oct 18 - 19, 2021 at St. Thomas More Education Center, Florence, Colorado, United States of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jGyiF_0cMzDoG100

Halloween Double Header @ FBC, Part 2

Florence, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 200 S Pikes Peak Ave, Florence, CO

The Halloween Double Header you\'ve been waiting for will be here sooner than you think! Join us for one or both of our spooktacular events! Join us for our Adults Only Halloween Event on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IXhL2_0cMzDoG100

BLA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Florence

Penrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

The Florence (CO) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Banning Lewis Academy (Colorado Springs, CO) on Thursday, October 7 @ 6p.

Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
ABOUT

With Cañon City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

