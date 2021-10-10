Events on the Canon City calendar

(CANON CITY, CO) Canon City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Canon City:

All About Owls Florence, CO

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 4498 Bear Paw Dr, Florence, CO

Join Nature\'s Educators for a special program about owls in our brand new nature center! We will be bringing live owls to teach about their habitats, adaptations, personal histories...

Escape in Time to Steampunk and Wine Florence, CO

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Vendor applications available! Email steampunkwine@yahoo.com or stop in at Spirit Riders Western Emporium, 111 W Main, Florence, CO 81226

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 521 W 5th St, Florence, CO

Trauma Nursing Core Course (TNCC) 2-Day Course is organized by Centura Health and will be held from Oct 18 - 19, 2021 at St. Thomas More Education Center, Florence, Colorado, United States of...

Halloween Double Header @ FBC, Part 2 Florence, CO

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 200 S Pikes Peak Ave, Florence, CO

The Halloween Double Header you\'ve been waiting for will be here sooner than you think! Join us for one or both of our spooktacular events! Join us for our Adults Only Halloween Event on...

BLA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Florence Penrose, CO

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

The Florence (CO) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Banning Lewis Academy (Colorado Springs, CO) on Thursday, October 7 @ 6p.