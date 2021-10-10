Live events coming up in Big Bear Lake
(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) Big Bear Lake has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Big Bear Lake:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM
Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
Reggae Night is here with some of the best reggae bands around. Doors open at 7 pm, drinks and food will be available for purchase.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
List of Crafty Gals Getaways upcoming events. Trips-adventures Events by Crafty Gals Getaways. Events - Fall With Friends Crafting Retreat, Aloha Summer Crafti
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 880 Summit Blvd, Big Bear Lake, CA
Join us on Sunday, October 10 for the last day of Summit Bike Park operations for summer 2021.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
Bow Wow Wow makes their way to Big Bear for a Halloween spectacular! Don't miss out tickets will sell fast!
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 PM
Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
Pennywise - (2nd date now available) is back to Big Bear Lake...along with live performances from an impressive lineup of punk rock icons.
