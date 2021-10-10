Live events coming up in Big Bear Lake

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) Big Bear Lake has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Big Bear Lake:

Free Love Project, Indica Roots, No Hard Feelings, Low Budget Los Nauticals Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Reggae Night is here with some of the best reggae bands around. Doors open at 7 pm, drinks and food will be available for purchase.

Fall With Friends Crafting Retreat Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

List of Crafty Gals Getaways upcoming events. Trips-adventures Events by Crafty Gals Getaways. Events - Fall With Friends Crafting Retreat, Aloha Summer Crafti

Last Day for Summit Bike Park Operations | 2021 Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 880 Summit Blvd, Big Bear Lake, CA

Join us on Sunday, October 10 for the last day of Summit Bike Park operations for summer 2021.

Bow Wow Wow Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Bow Wow Wow makes their way to Big Bear for a Halloween spectacular! Don't miss out tickets will sell fast!

Pennywise - 2nd Day Now Available! Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Pennywise - (2nd date now available) is back to Big Bear Lake...along with live performances from an impressive lineup of punk rock icons.