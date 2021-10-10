CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Bear Lake, CA

Live events coming up in Big Bear Lake

Big Bear Bulletin
Big Bear Bulletin
 6 days ago

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) Big Bear Lake has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Big Bear Lake:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4At1Nm_0cMzDbma00

Free Love Project, Indica Roots, No Hard Feelings, Low Budget Los Nauticals

Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Reggae Night is here with some of the best reggae bands around. Doors open at 7 pm, drinks and food will be available for purchase.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BfaEF_0cMzDbma00

Fall With Friends Crafting Retreat

Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

List of Crafty Gals Getaways upcoming events. Trips-adventures Events by Crafty Gals Getaways. Events - Fall With Friends Crafting Retreat, Aloha Summer Crafti

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29MrDC_0cMzDbma00

Last Day for Summit Bike Park Operations | 2021

Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 880 Summit Blvd, Big Bear Lake, CA

Join us on Sunday, October 10 for the last day of Summit Bike Park operations for summer 2021.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LWwLu_0cMzDbma00

Bow Wow Wow

Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Bow Wow Wow makes their way to Big Bear for a Halloween spectacular! Don't miss out tickets will sell fast!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lkuPi_0cMzDbma00

Pennywise - 2nd Day Now Available!

Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Pennywise - (2nd date now available) is back to Big Bear Lake...along with live performances from an impressive lineup of punk rock icons.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Bear Lake, CA
Local
California Government
Big Bear Lake, CA
Government
City
Big Bear, CA
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events
Big Bear Bulletin

Big Bear Bulletin

Big Bear, CA
33
Followers
259
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Big Bear Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy