Mount Nebo events coming soon

(MOUNT NEBO, WV) Live events are lining up on the Mount Nebo calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mount Nebo area:

Higher Education at Rendezvous River Lodge Lansing, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 65 Mill Creek Campus Road, Lansing, WV

​ Higher Education bring their unique blend of psychedelic soaked reggae rock to the Rendezvous River Lodge at Adventures On The Gorge in Lansing, WV on Friday, October 15th! Music starts at...

Nicholas County Schools College Fair Summersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 30 Grizzly Ln, Summersville, WV

It’s time to start thinking about college! A number of colleges from West Virginia will have representatives available to answer questions about college and financial aid options. Students from...

allingdale, wv Summersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 300 Merchant Walk, Summersville, WV

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in allingdale_wv? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Matt Deal Live at Chetty's Pub - October 11 Lansing, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 219 Co Rte 60/5, Lansing, WV

Wing Night at Chetty's Pub from 4-9pm with Matt Deal playing under our brand new Sunset Pavilion from 7-9pm. Chetty's Pub open 11am-9pm daily!

Spooks & Spirits Weekend Summersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1898 Airport Rd, Summersville, WV

Spooks & Spirits Weekend hè nant'à Facebook. Per cunnettatti à Spooks & Spirits Weekend, raghjunghji à Facebook oghje.