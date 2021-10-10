GBI Makes Arrest in 2008 Lakeland, GA Murder
Lakeland, GA (October 2, 2021) – On Friday, September 24, 2021, the GBI obtained arrests warrants and charged Marquis Williams, age 30, and Andrew Johnson, age 36, with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, for their involvement in the 2008 murder of Norris Miller. Both Williams and Johnson were already in custody in separate facilities on unrelated charges.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
