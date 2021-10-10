Amargosa Valley events calendar

(AMARGOSA VALLEY, NV) Amargosa Valley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Amargosa Valley:

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1881 Grieco Way, Pahrump, NV

Grandstand Admission:Adult tickets: $10.00For Seniors 55+: $8.00 Children 6-14 years: $6.00Children age 5 and under: FreeFamily Six Pack: $30.00 for two

Pahrump Food Truck Fiesta Pahrump, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 150 Nevada 160, Pahrump, NV 89060

Food Trucks, Vendors and Amazing Musical talent, Being called the BEST Outdoor Entertainment for the Money this summer

Beatty Days 2021 Beatty, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Discovering Springs of the Death Valley Region Amargosa Valley, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Address: Spring Meadows Road, Amargosa Valley, NV 89020

Water . . . Life . . . A Mystery . . . And More . . .

Geology and Geomorphology of Death Valley (Geology X 453, 2 units) Death Valley, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jan 01, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 03:00 PM

Address: Highway 190, Furnace Creek, CA 92328

In this below-sea-level basin, steady drought and record summer heat make Death Valley a land of extremes.