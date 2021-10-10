Amargosa Valley events calendar
(AMARGOSA VALLEY, NV) Amargosa Valley has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Amargosa Valley:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 1881 Grieco Way, Pahrump, NV
Grandstand Admission:Adult tickets: $10.00For Seniors 55+: $8.00 Children 6-14 years: $6.00Children age 5 and under: FreeFamily Six Pack: $30.00 for two
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM
Address: 150 Nevada 160, Pahrump, NV 89060
Food Trucks, Vendors and Amazing Musical talent, Being called the BEST Outdoor Entertainment for the Money this summer
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM
All events in Beatty, Nevada, Find information and tickets of upcoming events in Beatty like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:30 PM
Address: Spring Meadows Road, Amargosa Valley, NV 89020
Water . . . Life . . . A Mystery . . . And More . . .
Starts at: Fri Jan 01, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 03:00 PM
Address: Highway 190, Furnace Creek, CA 92328
In this below-sea-level basin, steady drought and record summer heat make Death Valley a land of extremes.
