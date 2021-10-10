GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in LaGrange
Update: The man involved in this OIS is identified as Ronald McCormick, age 39, of LaGrange. LaGrange, GA (September 28, 2021) – On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at approximately 5:55 a.m., the GBI was requested by the LaGrange Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting. Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 5:18 a.m., a City of LaGrange employee made a 911 call reporting a suspicious man walking and carrying a machete near Karvelas Pizza restaurant. An officer responded and contacted the man who identified himself. The man continued walking and the officer radioed dispatch to run a query on the man. The officer was advised by dispatch that the man was wanted on three superior court bench warrants.
