GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Crisp County

The man involved in this officer involved shooting is identified as James Daynair Goodwin, age 46. Goodwin remains in the hospital in stable condition. Crisp County, GA (October 4, 2021) – On Sunday, October 3, 2021, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) to investigate an officer involved shooting. Preliminary investigation indicates CCSO deputies responded to multiple 911 calls about a man with a handgun on I-75 Southbound near mile marker 91 in Crisp County. Deputies encountered a man walking along the interstate in and out of traffic, causing a traffic jam. A CCSO deputy attempted to talk to the man to determine what was going on. The man then fired at the deputy with a handgun. The deputy returned fire, striking the man. The man was airlifted to a trauma center in Macon for treatment. No officers were injured during this incident.