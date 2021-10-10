CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fannin County, GA

Fannin County Man Arrested for the Sex Exploitation of Children

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Blue Ridge, GA (September 30, 2021) – On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, Richard Shane Arp, age 45, of Fannin County, Georgia, was arrested and charged with three counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material) and one count of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material) by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit. The GBI CEACC Unit began an investigation into Arp’s online activity after receiving a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the online possession and distribution of images depicting child sexual abuse material (CSAM). This investigation led to a search warrant at Arp’s home on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, where digital devices were searched and seized, and Arp was subsequently arrested. The GBI CEACC Unit was assisted in the execution of the search warrant by the GBI Special Enforcement Team (SET), the Georgia State Patrol, and the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office.

