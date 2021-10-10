What’s up Oneill: Local events calendar

(ONEILL, NE) Live events are lining up on the Oneill calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oneill area:

Santee Community Farmers Market Niobrara, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 53142 NE-12, Niobrara, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Saturdays, 9 am - 11 am Location: Ohiya parking lot, 52946 Hwy 12

Fall and Christmas Open House Fairfax, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Amy and I will be hosting our last open house and are working hard to make it a super fun day for all of you. I will still be painting furniture, but plan to slow down. The first 25 shoppers will...

inman, ne Inman, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in inman_ne? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Pasta-Party zur power & pace Trophy Page, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Hofweg 2, Hockenheim, BW 68766

Die Pasta-Party der Community von power & pace vor der Trophy auf dem Hockenheimring

S (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ Creighton Creighton, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Creighton (NE) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Summerland [Clearwater/Ewing/Orchard] (Clearwater, NE) on Friday, October 8 @ 7p.