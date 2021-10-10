Dover Foxcroft events coming soon

(DOVER FOXCROFT, ME) Live events are lining up on the Dover Foxcroft calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dover Foxcroft:

Halloween Costume Party! Greenville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Moosehead AfterHours is exited to announce our very first Halloween Party on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at the HISTORIC Greenville Inn! Tickets will be available soon. Make sure to sign up for our...

Remote Paradise: Spencer Pond Adventure — Maine Yoga Adventures Greenville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Unnamed Road, Greenville, ME

Join Maine Yoga Adventures for a fabulous off the grid, foliage saturated, tucked away in the wilderness, waterfront weekend! Adventurers will enjoy a cozy cabin stay in the wilderness with lots...

Trail Work & Boundary Work at Medawisla Lodge Greenville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 15 Moosehead Lake Rd, Greenville, ME

Medawisla Lodge, Greenville, ME, Maine, Downeast and Acadia, ME United States

Bartlettyarns Fiber Shed Influencer Weekend Harmony, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 20 Water St, Harmony, ME

Iconic Maine Business is a leading influencer in the local fiber shed community in the Northeast and across the USA. Mini-Sessions on basic fiber prep; processing your fiber by a mill and what are...

1st Annual Mainely Pastures Event Charleston, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Join us for our first annual Mainely Pastures Event! Saturday October 23, we will be open with the food trailer, have a corn hole tournament along with live music! So dig out your dancing shoes...