Polson calendar: What's coming up

(POLSON, MT) Polson is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Polson:

Big Sky Solo Points Ronan, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 34837 Innovation Dr, Ronan, MT

Event Requirements: * Vehicles must pass a tech inspection * Helmets must meet the rules specified on the solo rules page linked below (loaner helmets available). * Contact event organizer, if...

Pure Joy Polson, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 1414 2nd St W, Polson, MT

Women age 14 -114 are invited to join us for a night of JOY at New Life Church!

Ninepipes Holiday Bazaar Charlo, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 69286 US-93 South, Charlo, MT

Time to make your list and kick off your holiday shopping with us! Our vendor lineup is full with lots of handmade items. Something for just about everyone so grab your girlfriends and make it a...

TSMR Storage Wars Auction Ronan, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Approx. 11 Storage Units are available for auction starting at 10 am. Schedule of Events: 10:00: Registration 10:25: View Storage Units for Auction...

Funeral Mass Ronan, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 419 Round Butte Rd, Ronan, MT

Josephine Therriault, 97, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021, at St. Luke Extended Care in Ronan, Montana. Josephine was born May 2, 1924, in Burmis, Alberta, Canada. She was the eighth of nine...