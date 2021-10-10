CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Polson, MT

Polson calendar: What's coming up

Polson Today
Polson Today
 6 days ago

(POLSON, MT) Polson is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Polson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YQrTQ_0cMzCjav00

Big Sky Solo Points

Ronan, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 34837 Innovation Dr, Ronan, MT

Event Requirements: * Vehicles must pass a tech inspection * Helmets must meet the rules specified on the solo rules page linked below (loaner helmets available). * Contact event organizer, if...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fdmvv_0cMzCjav00

Pure Joy

Polson, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 1414 2nd St W, Polson, MT

Women age 14 -114 are invited to join us for a night of JOY at New Life Church!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yBpmX_0cMzCjav00

Ninepipes Holiday Bazaar

Charlo, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 69286 US-93 South, Charlo, MT

Time to make your list and kick off your holiday shopping with us! Our vendor lineup is full with lots of handmade items. Something for just about everyone so grab your girlfriends and make it a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ppI7C_0cMzCjav00

TSMR Storage Wars Auction

Ronan, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Approx. 11 Storage Units are available for auction starting at 10 am. Schedule of Events: 10:00: Registration 10:25: View Storage Units for Auction...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MeZIO_0cMzCjav00

Funeral Mass

Ronan, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 419 Round Butte Rd, Ronan, MT

Josephine Therriault, 97, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021, at St. Luke Extended Care in Ronan, Montana. Josephine was born May 2, 1924, in Burmis, Alberta, Canada. She was the eighth of nine...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ronan, MT
City
Polson, MT
State
Montana State
City
Charlo, MT
Polson, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Oct 10#New Life Church#Mt Time#Storage Units#St Luke Extended Care
Polson Today

Polson Today

Polson, MT
51
Followers
250
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Polson Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy