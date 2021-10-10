East Grand Forks calendar: Coming events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(EAST GRAND FORKS, MN) East Grand Forks is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the East Grand Forks area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cDLYc_0cMzCiiC00

East Grand Forks, MN – Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

East Grand Forks, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2029 Central Ave NW, East Grand Forks, MN

Drawn to the Word worship service at 6 pm. All are welcome! Bring a friend. See the Bible story come to life in real time on large-scale canvas within an hour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PXDT4_0cMzCiiC00

Flashlight Dash Night at Valley Corn Maize!

East Grand Forks, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 42969 160th St SW, East Grand Forks, MN

All things must come to an end, but that doesn't mean it can't be fun! Come on out and enjoy our last night by going through the maze in the DARK! If you think our 15 acre corn maze is fun during...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lRzHf_0cMzCiiC00

Thompson Square Live

East Grand Forks, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 08:30 PM

Address: 302 Demers Avenue, East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Come spend an acoustic evening with Nashville Country Duo Thompson Square.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14FaHH_0cMzCiiC00

Annual STLA Mentorship Mixer

Grand Forks, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 415 Demers Ave, Grand Forks, ND

STLA will be hosting its annual Mentorship Mixer on Wednesday October 13th, 2021 from 6:30pm-9:30pm at the Empire Arts Center. Members from the North Dakota Association for Justice, the State Bar...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oMIY_0cMzCiiC00

FIRESIDE & FLANNEL

East Grand Forks, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 20753 440th Ave SW, East Grand Forks, MN

Time to dig out them flannel and come get cozy with me at the Patch on the Point (Pumpkin Patch) :) We are going to do what we do best! Come together, breathe, move our bodies, and all the while...

