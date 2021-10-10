CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Grove, MO

Mountain Grove events coming soon

Mountain Grove News Alert
 6 days ago

(MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO) Live events are lining up on the Mountain Grove calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mountain Grove:

Adult Education Classes

Houston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 422 Hawthorn St, Houston, MO

Missouri State University-West Plains adult education and literacy classes are held Monday and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 422 Hawthorn, Houston. Call 417-967-2372...

Riding for a Reason Fall Event

Mountain Grove, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 8101 Thornhill Dr, Mountain Grove, MO

Riding for a Reason Fall Event at Hooter Holler! Trails, mud hole, dirt drag strips, night ride/sasquatch hunt and more. Tickets will be available at the gate. Please contact Tim Thornhill at...

Celebrate Recovery

Houston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 7804 MO-17, Houston, MO

Celebrate Recovery meeting is 6:00pm at Faith Fellowship Church in Houston, MO. Meetings are free and open to the public.

Community Revival at Westside Family Life Center — CrossWay Fellowship Church

Willow Springs, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1274 Co Rd 5270, Willow Springs, MO

Join us nightly for a community revival hosted by Westside Family Life Center beginning Monday, October 25th through Friday, October 29th. There will be no Wednesday night Bible study this week.

Fall on the Farm

Bucyrus, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 15194 Walnut Grove Dr, Bucyrus, MO

Raise your steins and celebrate craft beer in the Ozarks! Music: The Nobos (Steve Ames & Jeff Sowards) at 12 and The Domino Kings at 3:30, All Music will be on our outdoor stage, weather...

Mountain Grove News Alert

Mountain Grove News Alert

Mountain Grove, MO
ABOUT

With Mountain Grove News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

