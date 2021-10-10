CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, AL

Jackson events coming soon

Jackson News Flash
Jackson News Flash
 6 days ago

(JACKSON, AL) Live events are lining up on the Jackson calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Jackson area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bvxbc_0cMzCf4100

Montgomery Academy Varsity Football @ Thomasville

Thomasville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Thomasville (AL) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Montgomery Academy (Montgomery, AL) on Friday, October 15 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uu6Pr_0cMzCf4100

AD's Community Brunch

Atmore, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: NA, NA, Atmore, AL 36502

This is community brunch. Our guest speaker is Adonis Bozeman. We are asking that you wear your best blazer. We will be giving away gifts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X4SKq_0cMzCf4100

Birthday Celebration Performance of To Kill a Mockingbird Play (2022)

Monroeville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 07:30 PM

Address: 31 North Alabama Avenue, Monroeville, AL 36460

A celebration of the late Nelle Harper Lee’s birthday will be held on Monroeville’s historic square on Sat., April 30th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nkx6Y_0cMzCf4100

Order of the Arrow Pow Wow

Grove Hill, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Address: Camp Maubila Road, Grove Hill, AL 36451

Members gather for 3 days with a mission of service, training, and patch trading. Brotherhood ceremonies Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eD0kk_0cMzCf4100

City Council Meetings

Jackson, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 350 Commerce St, Jackson, AL

Our Council meetings are every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at the City Hall at 400 Commerce Street\n

Jackson, AL
ABOUT

With Jackson News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

