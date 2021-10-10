Jackson events coming soon

(JACKSON, AL) Live events are lining up on the Jackson calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Jackson area:

Montgomery Academy Varsity Football @ Thomasville Thomasville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Thomasville (AL) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Montgomery Academy (Montgomery, AL) on Friday, October 15 @ 7p.

AD's Community Brunch Atmore, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: NA, NA, Atmore, AL 36502

This is community brunch. Our guest speaker is Adonis Bozeman. We are asking that you wear your best blazer. We will be giving away gifts.

Birthday Celebration Performance of To Kill a Mockingbird Play (2022) Monroeville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 07:30 PM

Address: 31 North Alabama Avenue, Monroeville, AL 36460

A celebration of the late Nelle Harper Lee’s birthday will be held on Monroeville’s historic square on Sat., April 30th.

Order of the Arrow Pow Wow Grove Hill, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Address: Camp Maubila Road, Grove Hill, AL 36451

Members gather for 3 days with a mission of service, training, and patch trading. Brotherhood ceremonies Saturday.

City Council Meetings Jackson, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 350 Commerce St, Jackson, AL

Our Council meetings are every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at the City Hall at 400 Commerce Street

