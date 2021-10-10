Aspen calendar: What's coming up

(ASPEN, CO) Live events are lining up on the Aspen calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Aspen area:

Aspen's Off the Beaten Path Scenic Tour Aspen, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 320 E Hyman Ave, Aspen, CO

A scenic guided walking tour through Aspen's West End neighborhood and trails along the Roaring Fork River. Participants will learn the stories behind Aspen's Victorian & Modern architecture...

Pre-K Art Studio | Red Brick Center for the Arts Aspen, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 110 E Hallam St #118, Aspen, CO

Pre-K Studio is a FREE class offered for the valley's youngest artists. Children will explore many mediums and elements of art through new projects each week. As this is a drop-in style class...

AA Meeting: Aspen On Awakening Aspen, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:45 AM

Address: 333 E Durant Ave, Aspen, CO

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting Monday-Friday 8am, Open, Speaker M,T,W,F: Top Floor Mountain Chalet; Th: Downstairs Game Room

Artist Coffee Aspen, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 637 E Hyman Ave, Aspen, CO

Roaring Fork Valley artists are invited to join our Friday afternoon artist gathering for coffee and conversation with the 2021 AAM Artist Fellows. Monthly AAM Artist Coffee sessions are our way...

Dispatch Aspen, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 450 S Galena St, Aspen, CO

Concert of Dispatch in Denver. The concert will take place at Belly Up Aspen in Denver. The date of the concert is the 23-10-2021. It starts at 20:00h.