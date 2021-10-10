CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yreka, CA

Yreka calendar: Coming events

Yreka Times
Yreka Times
 6 days ago

(YREKA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Yreka calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Yreka:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43TJjZ_0cMzCcPq00

Sip and Paint Pottery Party at Chanticleer Inn

Ashland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 120 Gresham St., Ashland, OR 97520

We will use "sgraffito" and ancient Italian technique to design your own cup!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DKQHx_0cMzCcPq00

Women's Wednesday Weekly Dance Night

Ashland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 303 Mowetza Drive, Ashland, OR 97520

Do you NEED to dance to access the juice of life? Us too! Join us and bring a sister to the Women's Weekly Wednesday Dance Night!! $10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z8lEW_0cMzCcPq00

Nightmare Before Xmas Paint Night

Yreka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 117 W Miner St, Yreka, CA

Nightmare Before Xmas Paint Night hè nant'à Facebook. Per cunnettatti à Nightmare Before Xmas Paint Night, raghjunghji à Facebook oghje.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YmFqx_0cMzCcPq00

ARETHA FRANKLIN TRIBUTE SHOW

Ashland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1600 East Nevada Street, Ashland, OR 97520

Show is indoors and is subject to state covid mandates. Masks are required for entry. Vaccines and and negative tests are appreciated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mqljv_0cMzCcPq00

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing

Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Mount Shasta, CA 96067

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABOUT

With Yreka Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

