Berlin calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(BERLIN, NH) Berlin is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Berlin area:

RiverFire!

Berlin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 961 Main St, Berlin, NH

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16TH, 2021 Just as the nights are getting colder in New England, the City of Berlin will be warming things up with one of the best fall festivals around— RiverFire! Come to “the...

Randolph Ramble

Randolph, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

This is a 10 kilometer-long, rugged, self-supported trail race through the Great North Woods in the mountain town of Randolph, New Hampshire, at the base of the Northern Presidentials. The race...

All Recovery Meeting

Berlin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:00 AM

All Recovery Meetings are based on the philosophy that people from every addiction recovery pathway have much in common and can benefit from sharing together. These meetings offer a place where...

Beatles for Sale

Gorham, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 20 Park Street, Gorham, NH 03581

“Beatles For Sale” is a New England-based Beatles tribute band that is committed to recreating the sounds of The Beatles live in concert.

New Hampshire Stream Crossing Workshop

Gorham, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 347 Main St, Gorham, NH

The Northeast Master Logger program will host new Hands-on Stream Crossing Workshops in 2021- These trainings are FREE for Master Loggers, their employees and other participants. Gorham, New...

