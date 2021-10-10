What’s up Folkston: Local events calendar

(FOLKSTON, GA) Folkston is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Folkston:

Rob's YCF/JCI Productions Triple Crown Throw Down Round 2 Folkston, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 23943 GA-121, Folkston, GA

Round 2 of the Rob's YCF/JCI Productions Triple Crown Throw Down pit bike series. Sign up starts 9AM. Practice 10AM-11:15AM. Riders meeting 11:30AM. Racing starts at Noon sharp. Cash payouts to...

Hillbilly Olympics at Conner's A-Maize-Ing Acres Hilliard, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 19856 Co Rd 121, Hilliard, FL

Come one, come all....and join us for the fun and laughter. Join in the fun of the Redneck games. Load up the family, drive out to the country and join us for a fun filled day on the farm!

MOPS Night Meeting Kingsland, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Address: 433 West King Street, Kingsland, GA 31548

Join us for our monthly night meeting! Our meetings are for registered MOPS mamas.

The Price is Right Live! Guest Host Tyler Bradley Kingsland, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Address: 6300 Laurel Island Parkway, 5916, Kingsland, GA 31548

TYLER Bradley is hosting the hit interactive game show get your name called and COME ON DOWN!

Pumpkin Party! Kingsland, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1369 Georgia 40, Kingsland, GA 31548

Come and celebrate National Pumpkin Day with us! Bring your creativity and come paint a pumpkin with us!