CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Folkston, GA

What’s up Folkston: Local events calendar

Folkston Today
Folkston Today
 6 days ago

(FOLKSTON, GA) Folkston is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Folkston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xefaI_0cMzCYpo00

Rob's YCF/JCI Productions Triple Crown Throw Down Round 2

Folkston, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 23943 GA-121, Folkston, GA

Round 2 of the Rob's YCF/JCI Productions Triple Crown Throw Down pit bike series. Sign up starts 9AM. Practice 10AM-11:15AM. Riders meeting 11:30AM. Racing starts at Noon sharp. Cash payouts to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oWBpu_0cMzCYpo00

Hillbilly Olympics at Conner's A-Maize-Ing Acres

Hilliard, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 19856 Co Rd 121, Hilliard, FL

Come one, come all....and join us for the fun and laughter. Join in the fun of the Redneck games. Load up the family, drive out to the country and join us for a fun filled day on the farm!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DM58h_0cMzCYpo00

MOPS Night Meeting

Kingsland, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Address: 433 West King Street, Kingsland, GA 31548

Join us for our monthly night meeting! Our meetings are for registered MOPS mamas.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UIlLh_0cMzCYpo00

The Price is Right Live! Guest Host Tyler Bradley

Kingsland, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Address: 6300 Laurel Island Parkway, 5916, Kingsland, GA 31548

TYLER Bradley is hosting the hit interactive game show get your name called and COME ON DOWN!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aayb3_0cMzCYpo00

Pumpkin Party!

Kingsland, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1369 Georgia 40, Kingsland, GA 31548

Come and celebrate National Pumpkin Day with us! Bring your creativity and come paint a pumpkin with us!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Folkston, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Kingsland, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Ga#Redneck
Folkston Today

Folkston Today

Folkston, GA
69
Followers
215
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Folkston Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy