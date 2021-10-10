Nashville events calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(NASHVILLE, AR) Live events are lining up on the Nashville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nashville:

Regular Racing - Double Points

Nashville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 1468 AR-27, Nashville, AR

Regular Points Racing! Young Guns - FWD Stingers - Sportsman - ArkLaTex Factory Stocks - Pure Stocks - Super Clean IMCA Mod Lites Call the Track (870) 298-1293

Potluck

Mineral Springs, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 318 Bridgeman Dr, Mineral Springs, AR

Come join us for food and fellowship in the MPR following morning services!

Harvest Fest 5K

Nashville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Harvest Fest 5K takes place October 30, 2021 in Nashville, Arkansas. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread

Lisa Lester Memorial Bull Riding

Hope, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

A bull riding for the kids 35 bull riders top eight will come back for short round

Ed 88 Radio UA Cossatot

De Queen, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 183 College Dr, De Queen, AR

Tagged UA Cossatot , UA Cossatot Foundation , Colts Basketball , Fish Fry , Benefit Dinner , Fried Catfish , SW Arkansas , De Queen , Lockesburg , Ashdown Arkansas , Nashville Arkansas

DeSoto Times Today

Food Truck Friday kicks off in Southaven

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite gave the thumbs up to the city's first Food Truck Friday event. The city recently began allowing food trucks to operate on city property at The Arena at Southaven on US- 51 and at the Springfest parking lot at Snowden Grove. The first trucks to participate...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Nashville Bulletin

Nashville Bulletin

Nashville, AR
With Nashville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

