Live events coming up in Atoka

(ATOKA, OK) Live events are coming to Atoka.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Atoka:

Junior Fall Golf - Atoka Trails GC Atoka, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 220 N City Lake Rd, Atoka, OK

Entry Fee for all players is $25 Check in an hour before tee off Pre-Registration: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/J5XGQDV JH Golfers play 9 holes starting at 1000 HS Golfers play 18 holes...

Captain Jeff Sewell Memorial 5K and Fun Run Atoka, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

The Captain Jeff Sewell Memorial 5K and Fun Run is on Saturday October 30, 2021. It includes the following events: Captain Jeff Sewell Memorial 5K and Captain Jeff Sewell Memorial Fun Run/Walk.

Oklahoma's Promise Workshop - Milburn Milburn, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 201 Grand Ave, Milburn, OK

Milburn Public School parents with students entering 8th-11th grades are invited to come to Milburn High School during parent-teacher conferences to get hands-on help with completing the...

Budtoberfest Durant, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 9125 US-70, Durant, OK

THC's Big Dad Rich the Cannabis Cowboy Presents BUDTOBERFEST Hellzapoppin Circus SideShow 10/22/21 DOORS 4:20 PM SHOWTIME: 8pm AGES: 18+ PRICE: $20 ---------- 10/23 THC (MORE INFO COMING SOON...

OPSA 2021 Conference Durant, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 425 W University Blvd, Durant, OK 74701

This is the annual conference of the Oklahoma Political Science Association.