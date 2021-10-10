CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alliance, NE

Alliance calendar: What's coming up

Alliance Dispatch
Alliance Dispatch
 6 days ago

(ALLIANCE, NE) Live events are lining up on the Alliance calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Alliance area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hIcUE_0cMzCVBd00

Krause 2880 Landsaver Chisel Plow

Minatare, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Krause 2880 Landsaver Chisel Plow, 18’' Wide, 10.00-15 Front Tires, Scrapers, 37” Spacing, Power Lift Assist, 18’ Frame Width, 14” Straight Front Cutting Disks 8” Spacing, Hydraulic Lift/lower...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R4XEW_0cMzCVBd00

Smash the Patch

Bayard, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 11249 Rd 73, Bayard, NE

Come on our for some good old pumpkin smashing fun to benefit the local backpack (Cat Pack/Scottsbluff, Pup Pack/Gering, Backpacks/Bayard, Tiger Packs/Mitchell, Backpack/Morrill) programs. -For a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zvSQw_0cMzCVBd00

Code Club Grades 4th +

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: AMINISTRATION -BUILDING, 1604 Sweetwater Ave, Alliance, NE

Code Club for 4th grade and up will meet on Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m. at the Alliance Public Library. Registration is free and Chrome books are provided. Grades 4th+ will learn coding fundamentals...

Learn More

Youth Book Club - Alliance Public Library

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: AMINISTRATION -BUILDING, 1604 Sweetwater Ave, Alliance, NE

For grades 3-6 will meet in the community room Our book selection is "The Lightning Thief" by Rick Riordan Copies are available for checkout at the Circulation Desk as part of a book kit from the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KDBjq_0cMzCVBd00

2021: Card Class with Michelle

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 210 Box Butte Ave, Alliance, NE

Card making class: Class starts at 6:00 and goes till 8:00. Steph's Studio Classroom. Have you ever wondered how to start making cards? Do you want a challenge making cards? Do you have lots of...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bayard, NE
City
Alliance, NE
Alliance, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Riordan
Alliance Dispatch

Alliance Dispatch

Alliance, NE
37
Followers
217
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alliance Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy