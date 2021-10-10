Live events on the horizon in Fayette

(FAYETTE, AL) Fayette has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fayette:

NSA Varsity Football @ CCA Steens, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 6405 Military Rd, Steens, MS

The Columbus Christian Academy (Steens, MS) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. North Sunflower Academy (Drew, MS) on Friday, October 22.

Fall Festival At Townley First Baptist 2021 Townley, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 285 Alabama Ave, Townley, AL

Everyone Welcome to come to Fall Festival at Townley FBC. Trunk or Treat, Games, Bouncy House, Soup, Chili, Hot Dogs and great Fellowship. Come be with us. Admission: Can Good for our Church Food...

Caledonia Day Halloween 5K Caledonia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

The Caledonia Day Halloween 5K is on Saturday October 16, 2021.

Food for Thought: Cultural Learning, Sharing & Teaching Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 751 Campus Drive West, 2100 Ferguson Student Center, Tuscaloosa, AL 35487

Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion will host Food for Thought: Cultural Learning, Sharing & Teaching on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Safe Zone: Historic LGBTQ+ Movie Series - Milk Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: UA Student Center Room 2418, 751 Campus Drive, Tuscaloosa, AL 35487

UA’s Safe Zone Resource Center will host a special screening of "Milk" on Thursday, October 14 at 6pm in Room 2418.