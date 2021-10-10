CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, IL

Live events coming up in Vandalia

Vandalia News Watch
Vandalia News Watch
 6 days ago

(VANDALIA, IL) Vandalia is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Vandalia:



BCSSS Chicken & Beer Dance

Greenville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2043 S 4th St, Greenville, IL

We are so excited! It's getting close to time for the BCSSS annual Chicken & Beer Dance! Doors open at 6 pm. $25 per person or $40 a couple gets you a full chicken dinner meal, beer and live music...



Rocky Road Dairy Open Farm

Mulberry Grove, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Sunday October 17, 2021: Rocky Road Dairy is the premium dairy product supplier to food service establishments in the Metro East and South...



WJLY Share & Ramsey Fall Festival

Ramsey, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: RR 2 Box 51A, Ramsey, IL

It's WJLY's Annual Share From Our Hearts & Fall Festival! The Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 11:30am-3:00pm in Ramsey under the radio tower. Check back here for more...



Murder Mystery Night at The Keys

Keyesport, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Murder Mystery Night at The Keys at Keyesport, Illinois, United States on Fri Oct 22 2021 at 03:00 pm



Auction : Fansler Family Trust. Greenville,, Illinois IL

Greenville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 937 E State Rte 40, Greenville, IL

The Fansler Family of Greenville, IL have sold the family home and will liquidate all of the quality furnishings left from their parents. This is a very nice selection of furniture. Thank youWayne...





















