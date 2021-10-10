Live events coming up in Big Bear Lake

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) Big Bear Lake has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Big Bear Lake area:

Bow Wow Wow Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Bow Wow Wow makes their way to Big Bear for a Halloween spectacular! Don't miss out tickets will sell fast!

Boys of Summer - Eagles Tribute Band Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Boys of Summer are back in Big Bear for another great show! Tickets start at only $15. Grab them while they are available!

Dog and Butterfly (Heart Tribute) Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Come and see a Heart tribute you wont forget! Drinks and food will also be available for purchase.

Free Love Project, Indica Roots, No Hard Feelings, Low Budget Los Nauticals Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Reggae Night is here with some of the best reggae bands around. Doors open at 7 pm, drinks and food will be available for purchase.

Hi-C Fitness Retreats: Big Bear Fall Getaway Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Starvation Flats, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

We're headed to BIG BEAR for our 6th Annual Fall Getaway, happening October 8-10th. Get ready to discover a way to better health, fitness a