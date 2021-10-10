Live events coming up in Big Bear Lake
(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) Big Bear Lake has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Big Bear Lake area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
Bow Wow Wow makes their way to Big Bear for a Halloween spectacular! Don't miss out tickets will sell fast!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM
Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
Boys of Summer are back in Big Bear for another great show! Tickets start at only $15. Grab them while they are available!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
Come and see a Heart tribute you wont forget! Drinks and food will also be available for purchase.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM
Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
Reggae Night is here with some of the best reggae bands around. Doors open at 7 pm, drinks and food will be available for purchase.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: Starvation Flats, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
We're headed to BIG BEAR for our 6th Annual Fall Getaway, happening October 8-10th. Get ready to discover a way to better health, fitness a
Comments / 0