CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Old Town, FL

Old Town events coming up

Old Town Today
Old Town Today
 6 days ago

(OLD TOWN, FL) Live events are lining up on the Old Town calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Old Town area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTa53_0cMzCRej00

Trenton's Nightmare on First Street

Trenton, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

We are excited to announce Trenton's 2nd Annual Nightmare on First Street! This year, we will be having Arts & Craft and Food Vendors starting at 9:00 am along NW 1st Street in Trenton. Hayrides...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=485H1x_0cMzCRej00

Fall Festival 2021

Old Town, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 536 NE 168th Ave, Old Town, FL

Camp Anderson Anchored will be having their first annual Fall Festival, October 30th 4:00pm - 8:00pm. We are looking for churches and business who would like to set up a "fun" booth or sponsor a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rHeUl_0cMzCRej00

BBQ from the Hart

Bell, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 4240 SW 86th Ave, Bell, FL

Please join us in the 1st Annual BBQ from the Hart BBQ Fest at Hart Spring RV Campground! For more information visit: bbqfromthehart.com

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bcYGx_0cMzCRej00

Trunk Or Treat

Branford, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3029 Co Rd 500, Branford, FL

You are invited to our annual Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, October 31 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Hatch Bend Baptist Church. There will be games, free hot dog dinner, inflatables and CANDY! We...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nnVF2_0cMzCRej00

Masquerade Murder Mystery Dinner Party

Trenton, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 6359 SW Co Rd 307, Trenton, FL

Please join us for an evening of excitement at The Mansion! Help us solve the M**der all while enjoying a delicious meal prepared for you. About this Event We will have special room packages...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Old Town, FL
City
Trenton, FL
City
Branford, FL
Local
Florida Government
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2nd Annual Nightmare#Ne#Fl Camp Anderson Anchored#Hatch Bend Baptist Church
Old Town Today

Old Town Today

Old Town, FL
35
Followers
251
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Old Town Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy