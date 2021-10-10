Old Town events coming up

(OLD TOWN, FL) Live events are lining up on the Old Town calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Old Town area:

Trenton's Nightmare on First Street Trenton, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

We are excited to announce Trenton's 2nd Annual Nightmare on First Street! This year, we will be having Arts & Craft and Food Vendors starting at 9:00 am along NW 1st Street in Trenton. Hayrides...

Fall Festival 2021 Old Town, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 536 NE 168th Ave, Old Town, FL

Camp Anderson Anchored will be having their first annual Fall Festival, October 30th 4:00pm - 8:00pm. We are looking for churches and business who would like to set up a "fun" booth or sponsor a...

BBQ from the Hart Bell, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 4240 SW 86th Ave, Bell, FL

Please join us in the 1st Annual BBQ from the Hart BBQ Fest at Hart Spring RV Campground! For more information visit: bbqfromthehart.com

Trunk Or Treat Branford, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3029 Co Rd 500, Branford, FL

You are invited to our annual Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, October 31 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Hatch Bend Baptist Church. There will be games, free hot dog dinner, inflatables and CANDY! We...

Masquerade Murder Mystery Dinner Party Trenton, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 6359 SW Co Rd 307, Trenton, FL

Please join us for an evening of excitement at The Mansion! Help us solve the M**der all while enjoying a delicious meal prepared for you. About this Event We will have special room packages...