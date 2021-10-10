CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, LA

Homer events calendar

Homer News Watch
Homer News Watch
 6 days ago

(HOMER, LA) Live events are coming to Homer.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Homer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Q4Et_0cMzCQm000

Briarfield Academy Varsity Football @ Claiborne Academy

Haynesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 6741 US-79, Haynesville, LA

The Claiborne Academy (Haynesville, LA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Briarfield Academy (Lake Providence, LA) on Friday, October 15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9MDo_0cMzCQm000

Louisiana Legends Festival

Homer, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Music Festival Oct. 30 2021 Homer, Louisiana Featuring Blues, Harmonica, Gospel, Country & more on 2 Stages 9am to 4 pm Louisiana Legends Fest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yLSR9_0cMzCQm000

Man Church | Webster

Minden, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Save the date and join us for Man Church in the Forestry Building at the Minden Fairgrounds where you'll receive a... • Manly Meal: FREE Chicken Fried Steak Dinners! • Manly Music: Live Event •...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CG3kj_0cMzCQm000

Big Creek Trade Days

Dubach, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 327 Par Rd 22, Dubach, LA

Lets See Now, we can clean those houses, put in some windows, lights, fans - add some electricity and call it a sale barn for a flea market/trade days monthly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZsrs_0cMzCQm000

Jet Fly

Minden, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 100 Aviation Dr, Minden, LA

The Minden Airport presents: the 2021 Louisiana Jet Rally Airshow, hosted by the Shreveport Area Radio Kontrol Society (SHARKS). Come out to see scaled down, remote control models of several...

