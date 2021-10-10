Homer events calendar

(HOMER, LA) Live events are coming to Homer.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Homer:

Briarfield Academy Varsity Football @ Claiborne Academy Haynesville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 6741 US-79, Haynesville, LA

The Claiborne Academy (Haynesville, LA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Briarfield Academy (Lake Providence, LA) on Friday, October 15.

Louisiana Legends Festival Homer, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Music Festival Oct. 30 2021 Homer, Louisiana Featuring Blues, Harmonica, Gospel, Country & more on 2 Stages 9am to 4 pm Louisiana Legends Fest

Man Church | Webster Minden, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Save the date and join us for Man Church in the Forestry Building at the Minden Fairgrounds where you'll receive a... • Manly Meal: FREE Chicken Fried Steak Dinners! • Manly Music: Live Event •...

Big Creek Trade Days Dubach, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 327 Par Rd 22, Dubach, LA

Lets See Now, we can clean those houses, put in some windows, lights, fans - add some electricity and call it a sale barn for a flea market/trade days monthly

Jet Fly Minden, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 100 Aviation Dr, Minden, LA

The Minden Airport presents: the 2021 Louisiana Jet Rally Airshow, hosted by the Shreveport Area Radio Kontrol Society (SHARKS). Come out to see scaled down, remote control models of several...