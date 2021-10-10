Mansfield calendar: What's coming up

(MANSFIELD, LA) Mansfield is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mansfield area:

Frierson Fall Fest Swap & Trade Day Frierson, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

List of Desoto Parish Chicken Swap & Market upcoming events. Fall-festivals Events by Desoto Parish Chicken Swap & Market. Events - Frierson Fall Fest Swap

Ladies Brunch and Bunco Gloster, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 135 Meadow Dr, Gloster, LA

Ladies! Bring your favorite brunch dish and join us for a morning of fantastic fun! We will have a short devotional as we enjoy each other's brunch dishes followed by several games of bunco!

WCCA Varsity Football @ Riverdale Academy Coushatta, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 100 Riverdale Rd, Coushatta, LA

The Riverdale Academy (Coushatta, LA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Wilkinson County Christian Academy (Woodville, MS) on Friday, October 15 @ 7:30p.

Medicare & YOU Stonewall, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 808 US-171, Stonewall, LA

Medicare & YOU Know your rights, options, & entitlements with Medicare. Know when to sign up and what to expect when joining Medicare.

Boys Scouts Obstacle Challenge Stonewall, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 3492 US-171, Stonewall, LA

This is an Obstacle challenge that showcases the northwest Louisiana wild. The 5k course winds through the 1600 acre Kinsey Scout Reservation where you will have to face 12 different obstacles...