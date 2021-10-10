Live events Lexington — what’s coming up

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(LEXINGTON, OK) Live events are coming to Lexington.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lexington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQlK3_0cMzCNN300

3rd Annual Mud Cricket Mud Wrestling

Wanette, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Karaoke on Saturday 4-7 pm; mud wrestling starts at 7 pm at the pub; Gary Gibson Band starts at 8 pm. $10 entrance fee. $2 Budweiser beer special. You may also like the following events from Soggy...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ganbo_0cMzCNN300

Evergreen Academy Info Night - last one of the year!

Noble, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 West Chestnut Street, Noble, OK 73068

This is unlike ANY other school tour you have experienced. Come learn about what makes this school a magical place for children to learn.

Live Music “Coyette & the Haywire Band”

Wanette, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Live Music “Coyette & the Haywire Band” at 44179 Drummond Rd, Wanette, OK 74878-5704, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 09:00 pm to Sun Sep 26 2021 at 12:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Wk9y_0cMzCNN300

Singo at the Belle Starr Saloon

Purcell, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 126 W Main St, Purcell, OK

Description Come out to the Belle in Historic Downtown Purcell, OK for a game of Singo!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PRzZ9_0cMzCNN300

Preserving The Harvest - Pressure Canning Meats &

Wanette, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 29710 Cowboy Days RD, Wanette, OK 74878

The perfect add on class to processing season! You've harvested your homestead meat, so now what? Raw pack, hot pack, broth, stews & more...

