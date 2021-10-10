CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wiggins, MS

Wiggins calendar: What's coming up

Wiggins News Watch
Wiggins News Watch
 6 days ago

(WIGGINS, MS) Wiggins is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wiggins:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38A3NP_0cMzCMUK00

Fall Revival

Saucier, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 23541 Central Dr, Saucier, MS

Fall Revival Services starting October 10th at Saucier Baptist Church.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Obg33_0cMzCMUK00

HALLOWEEN SWAMP POP FEST

Perkinston, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

The HALLOWEEN SWAMP POP FEST will take place in FULL WEEKEND OF CAMPING, MUSIC AND MUCH MORE, Mississippi Gulf Coast on Oct 29, 2021 at 5:00 PM - FULL WEEKEND OF CAMPING, MUSIC AND MUCH MORE

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36FaPW_0cMzCMUK00

USM Has Talent

Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 118 College Drive, Hattiesburg, MS 39406

SMAC presents its annual USM Has Talent on October 13th at 7pm in Bennett Auditorium.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O7lS9_0cMzCMUK00

HARVEST FEST 2021

Wiggins, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

HARVEST FEST 2021 at Flint Creek Campground, 1216 Parkway Dr, Wiggins, MS 39577, Wiggins, United States on Sun Oct 31 2021 at 10:30 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nkrrg_0cMzCMUK00

Cub Scout Haunted Forest

Perkinston, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 27585 V Bar Rd, Perkinston, MS

Cub Scout Haunted Forest at Salmen Scout Reservation, 27585 V Bar Rd, Perkinston, MS 39573, Carriere, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 06:00 pm to Sun Oct 17 2021 at 02:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saucier, MS
Wiggins, MS
Government
City
Wiggins, MS
City
Perkinston, MS
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Carriere, MS
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Stand Up Comedy#Fall Revival Services#Saucier Baptist Church#Smac#Cub Scout Haunted Forest#Salmen Scout Reservation
Wiggins News Watch

Wiggins News Watch

Wiggins, MS
47
Followers
262
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wiggins News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy