Wiggins calendar: What's coming up
(WIGGINS, MS) Wiggins is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wiggins:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 23541 Central Dr, Saucier, MS
Fall Revival Services starting October 10th at Saucier Baptist Church.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
The HALLOWEEN SWAMP POP FEST will take place in FULL WEEKEND OF CAMPING, MUSIC AND MUCH MORE, Mississippi Gulf Coast on Oct 29, 2021 at 5:00 PM - FULL WEEKEND OF CAMPING, MUSIC AND MUCH MORE
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 118 College Drive, Hattiesburg, MS 39406
SMAC presents its annual USM Has Talent on October 13th at 7pm in Bennett Auditorium.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM
HARVEST FEST 2021 at Flint Creek Campground, 1216 Parkway Dr, Wiggins, MS 39577, Wiggins, United States on Sun Oct 31 2021 at 10:30 am
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 27585 V Bar Rd, Perkinston, MS
Cub Scout Haunted Forest at Salmen Scout Reservation, 27585 V Bar Rd, Perkinston, MS 39573, Carriere, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 06:00 pm to Sun Oct 17 2021 at 02:00 pm
