Marshville, NC

Marshville calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(MARSHVILLE, NC) Marshville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marshville area:

Wineday Wednesday

Peachland, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 5435 Austin Rd, Peachland, NC

Join in on our 3rd Wednesday of the month night out! Bring a friend. Bring a snack or dinner and relax for a midweek break. Hours will be extended for you to enjoy the sunset! Cheers...?

Harvest Fest 2021

Marshville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 6019 NC-205, Marshville, NC

Join us for our annual Harvest Fest at Euto Baptist Church. There will be fun for the entire family! Games, Hay Ride, Bounce Houses & Food. Euto Family- please consider donating bags of...

Halloween/Annual Fall Open Show (Hunter Jumper)

Monroe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 216 E Sandy Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC

Come out for a super fun time, trunk or treat, horses in costumes, Vendors all while supporting this Nonprofit. Please see our class sheet for all of the different classes. Did you know Two Hearts...

The Notes That Changed the World

Monroe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 120 S Main St, Monroe, NC

The Notes That Changed the World In Memory of W. Frank Dowd, III Saturday, October 23, 2021 7:30 PM Deanna Tham, music director David Brooks, piano soloist City of Monroe Dowd Center Theatre...

Drive Thru Trunk or Treat

Wingate, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 315 W Elm St, Wingate, NC

Please join us for a drive-thru Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 30th from 4:00 - 6:00 pm. It’s sure to be a Spooktacular good time. We hope to see you there!

