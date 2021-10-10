CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page, AZ

Coming soon: Page events

 6 days ago

(PAGE, AZ) Page has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Page:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WcZZ_0cMzCKis00

AHA Heartsaver First Aid & CPR AED-In Person

Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 475 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page, AZ

• Once registration is complete you will receive a confirmation email. • The course is held in person at the CCC Page Center. • Please bring a mask. • There will be a 30-minute lunch break. *NOTE...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jhLaO_0cMzCKis00

NPA Girls JV Soccer @ Page

Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:45 PM

The Page (AZ) JV soccer team has a home conference game vs. Northland Prep Academy (Flagstaff, AZ) on Thursday, October 14 @ 2p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTeDF_0cMzCKis00

Page Lake Powell Hot Air Balloon Regatta

Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 48 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page, AZ

Balloon Lift-off every morning with a street fair and balloon glow on Lake Powell Blvd on Saturday. During the first weekend of November imagine 50 colorful balloons ascending into the clear...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YkbVj_0cMzCKis00

The Helping Hands Agency Annual Fall Festival

Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 645 N Navajo Dr, Page, AZ

The Fall Festival is a 3 day event in the Page City Park. There are game/activity booths for the kids, an outdoor movie on the lawn, a variety of contests, raffles and prizes, a business...

Prehistoric Ways of Life - Free Community Comet Talk

Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 475 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page, AZ

The Colorado Plateau has been inhabited for close to 14,000 years and possibly longer. We know more about the Paleo period on the Plateau than we used to and now understand there was some...

