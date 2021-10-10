CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandersville, GA

Live events on the horizon in Sandersville

Sandersville Journal
Sandersville Journal
 6 days ago

(SANDERSVILLE, GA) Sandersville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sandersville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17VYDm_0cMzCJq900

106 & Party

Sandersville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Address: 114 East Haynes Street, Sandersville, GA 31082

106 & Day Party. 2000s music. Live Performances and most importantly a red carpet (dress accordingly the cameras will be filming this LIVE)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H20C8_0cMzCJq900

Taylor Red

Sandersville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1189 Deepstep Rd, Sandersville, GA

Taylor Red - Identical triplet sisters Nika, Natalie, and Nicole Taylor compose the girl band Taylor Red whose sound is best described as Young, Fun, and Country. They ar...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZSlSI_0cMzCJq900

Lord's Day (No Childcare) — The Branch Church Milledgeville

Milledgeville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 730 N Wayne St, Milledgeville, GA

Morning Worship Fellowship begins at 10:00, service begins at 10:30 On 5 week months, we do fully intergenerational worship to both disciple our children in how we worship as the church, and a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3slXGL_0cMzCJq900

RTCA Varsity Football @ Brentwood

Sandersville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 725 Linton Rd S, Sandersville, GA

The Brentwood (Sandersville, GA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Robert Toombs Christian Academy (Lyons, GA) on Friday, October 15 @ 7:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dhmln_0cMzCJq900

Second Dinner With Twelve Strangers--October 21st

Milledgeville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 231 W Hancock St, Milledgeville, GA

The Office of Inclusive Excellence is pleased to announce “Dinner With 12 Strangers”, a new “building community” event at Georgia College. During the fall semester, there will be three Dinners...

