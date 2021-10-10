Windsor calendar: Coming events

(WINDSOR, NC) Windsor has a full slate of live events coming up.

PM Book Club @ MML Williamston, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 N Smithwick St, Williamston, NC

Join us to discuss The Readers of Broken Wheel Recommend by Katarina Bivald. The book club is free and open to any one who enjoys reading books and discussing them with a group. Participants may...

NCHJA "C" Horse Show Williamston, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2900 NC-125, Williamston, NC

NCHJA "C" Horse Show is on Facebook. To connect with NCHJA "C" Horse Show, join Facebook today.

Washington County Farmers' Market Plymouth, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Season:Summer, Fall and Winter May - December 2021Saturdays, 8 am - 3 pm Location:Hwy 64 E approx. one mile east of intersection US 64 NC 32

2021 Ruck on the Roanoke Williamston, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 744 River Road, Williamston, NC 27892

A 5 Mile ruck along the Roanoke River, through the green-way, and downtown Williamston with mini-beatdowns at every mile.

Administration of Medication in Child Care *2 Part Series* Windsor, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 126 East Granville St, Windsor, NC 27983

PART ONE of Medication Administration Training-Oct 18 at Bertie AACF Office PART TWO-October 25 at Bertie AACF Office