Avon, CO

Live events coming up in Avon

Avon News Beat
 6 days ago

(AVON, CO) Live events are coming to Avon.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Avon:

Hora del Cuento Familiar Bilingüe

Avon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 200 Benchmark Rd, Avon, CO

Bilingual Family Storytime Join in the fun with stories, songs, rhymes, and more in Spanish and English to encourage the development of early literacy skills for children 0-6 years old. A “Take...

Family Storytime

Avon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 200 Benchmark Rd, Avon, CO

Join in the fun with stories, songs, rhymes, and more to encourage the development of early literacy skills for children 0-6 years old. Followed by a craft.

EarthKeepers – Avon

Avon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Address: 318 Walking Mountains Ln, Avon, CO

Children will explore the natural world and have fun with others while developing their sense of place. Topics vary weekly and help children express their inherent wonder and curiosity as […]

Taylor Scott Band

Beaver Creek, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 68 Avondale Ln, Beaver Creek, CO

Taylor Scott Band transcends musical genres by impeccably embracing a raft of them. Funk, Soul, Rock and R&B all come together in this Denver-based band’s repertoire, and never more so than on the...

Golden Dawn Arkestra - Cosmic Disco Halloween

Beaver Creek, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 68 Avondale Ln, Beaver Creek, CO

Forever promoting belief in the transcendence of time and space, Golden Dawn Arkestra continues to experiment with a myriad of musical styles & genres, all the while remaining true to their...

With Avon News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

