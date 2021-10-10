Stuttgart events calendar

(STUTTGART, AR) Stuttgart has a full slate of live events coming up.

Oktoberfest Dinner! Lonoke, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 105 Front St SW, Lonoke, AR

This event is sold out. But stay tuned - we offer special events every so often! Come celebrate all things Oktoberfest with us! October 19th and 20th!

Southern University Jaguars vs. Arkansas-pine Bluff Golden Lions Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1960 Oliver Rd, Pine Bluff, AR

View the Southern University Jaguars vs. Arkansas-pine Bluff Golden Lions game played on October 16, 2021. Box score, stats, odds, highlights, play-by-play, social & more.

Arkansas Solo Event 14 "Gut Feel" Stuttgart, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: U.S. Highway 63, Stuttgart, AR

SCCA - Arkansas Region (ARSCCA) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Stuttgart Municipal Airport, Stuttgart, AR - Online Registration Fees: SCCA MEMBER ENTRY FEE -- $ 30 NON-MEMBER ENTRY FEE -- $50...

Humphrey Fall Fest Humphrey, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Okay folks! This years entertainment will be Trey Wilson! Give him a peek on YouTube and Trey Wilson Music on Facebook! We are excited to be partnering with Trey this year and looking forward to...

Canaan Christian Center Sunday Service Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

At Canaan Christian Center our goal is to raise up a local church that will teach the Word God with simplicity and understanding, preparing God’s people to live according to His standard of...