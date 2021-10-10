CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magee, MS

Coming soon: Magee events

 6 days ago

(MAGEE, MS) Magee has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Magee:

Bring The Heat 2021

Magee, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 173 Barney Rd, Magee, MS

Bring the Heat 2021 presented by Saratoga-Flowood R/C "Mississippi 's Hottest Off-Road R/C Race of the Year" The annual event has officially made it's way down to Saratoga-Flowood R/C in Magee...

Funeral service

Harrisville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Here is Ail Bowens Jr.’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Ail Bowens Jr. (Magee, Mississippi), who passed away on...

Magee Crazy Day Fall Festival

Magee, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Magee Chamber of Commerce annual Crazy Day Fall Festival will have 5K Run/Walk, Arts and Crafts, Classic Car Show, Antique Tractors, "Hairicane The Band", Carnival, Inflatables, Touch A Truck...

Magee, MS

Magee, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

The Fish Truck In Magee will be visiting soon! Stock My Pond visits Magee Co-Op. The truck will have channel cat, large mouth bass, black crappie, bluegill, hybrid bluegill, red ear bream, fathead...

Night of Hope

Collins, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Night of Hope at The Springs Church in Collins hosted by UTURN Life Recovery Group. 983 Cold Springs Rd Collins Ms 39428

