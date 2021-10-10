CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hailey, ID

Live events coming up in Hailey

Hailey Times
Hailey Times
 6 days ago

(HAILEY, ID) Hailey is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hailey area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07153I_0cMzCEQW00

Cocktails for a Cause

Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 721 3rd Ave S, Hailey, ID

The 5th Annual Cocktails for a Cause will take place on October 13, 2021. Please contact the Senior Connection for more information. www.seniorconnectionidaho.org 208-788-3468

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0826ar_0cMzCEQW00

History of Sheepherding in the Wood River Valley

Ketchum, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 151 Main St S, Ketchum, ID

Local historian Jerry Seiffert and third generation sheep rancher, John Peavey, of Flat Top Sheep Co., will be on hand to tell stories of the Wood River Valley and the Lane Merc, a gathering place...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hvuT_0cMzCEQW00

BELLEVUE HAUNTED FOREST

Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 119 E Bullion St, Hailey, ID

Prepare to be scared! What is that hiding in the trees? Wander your way through the forest, while avoiding ghosts and ghouls and creatures unknown. The Howard Preserve, a locals\' favorite summer...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xD3FE_0cMzCEQW00

Meditation & Yoga — Flourish Foundation

Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1030 Airport Way, Hailey, ID

Join us for meditation and yoga lead by Ryan Redman.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DPCH3_0cMzCEQW00

Hapy Trails! Festival Closing Party

Ketchum, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 480 4th St E, Ketchum, ID

A party to celebrate another successful year of Trailing of the Sheep! Enjoy a beautiful fall day listening to free live music in Town Square. Cindy & Gary Braun will play from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hailey, ID
City
Ketchum, ID
Hailey, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Id Local#Flat Top Sheep Co#The Howard Preserve
Hailey Times

Hailey Times

Hailey, ID
13
Followers
251
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hailey Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy