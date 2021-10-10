Live events coming up in Hailey

(HAILEY, ID) Hailey is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hailey area:

Cocktails for a Cause Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 721 3rd Ave S, Hailey, ID

The 5th Annual Cocktails for a Cause will take place on October 13, 2021. Please contact the Senior Connection for more information. www.seniorconnectionidaho.org 208-788-3468

History of Sheepherding in the Wood River Valley Ketchum, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 151 Main St S, Ketchum, ID

Local historian Jerry Seiffert and third generation sheep rancher, John Peavey, of Flat Top Sheep Co., will be on hand to tell stories of the Wood River Valley and the Lane Merc, a gathering place...

BELLEVUE HAUNTED FOREST Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 119 E Bullion St, Hailey, ID

Prepare to be scared! What is that hiding in the trees? Wander your way through the forest, while avoiding ghosts and ghouls and creatures unknown. The Howard Preserve, a locals\' favorite summer...

Meditation & Yoga — Flourish Foundation Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1030 Airport Way, Hailey, ID

Join us for meditation and yoga lead by Ryan Redman.

Hapy Trails! Festival Closing Party Ketchum, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 480 4th St E, Ketchum, ID

A party to celebrate another successful year of Trailing of the Sheep! Enjoy a beautiful fall day listening to free live music in Town Square. Cindy & Gary Braun will play from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and...