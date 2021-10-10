Coming soon: La Grange events

(LA GRANGE, TX) La Grange has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the La Grange area:

BYG Retreat 2021 La Grange, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Address: 3782 Luther Hill Rd, LaGrange, TX 78945

Come on out with other 3rd through 5th graders for a super fun weekend at camp! High Ropes, giant slip and slide, great food, and friends

Hab-o-ween! La Grange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 400 W Fair Grounds Rd, La Grange, TX

Looking for something fun and safe for the kids this halloween? Fayette County Habitat for Humanity will be hosting laser tag and showing classic horror movies at the fairgrounds! Signup begins...

Blood Drive La Grange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 254 N Jefferson St, La Grange, TX

Come on down to the Historic Casino Hall on October 26th and make a blood donation! Everyone who donates will receive a free t-shirt! The Historic Casino Hall is located at 254 N. Jefferson St. La...

Patio Party at Texas One Stop La Grange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:55 PM

5pm-7pm Food Specials! $3.00 domestics and premium beers til midnight! Dine In or Dine Out!

Longshot 11 La Grange, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2016 Camp Lone Star Rd, La Grange, TX 78945

A time for men to retreat, rejuvenate and reengage through common outdoor interests, plentiful food and out-of-this-world presenters.