La Grange, TX

Coming soon: La Grange events

La Grange Voice
La Grange Voice
 6 days ago

(LA GRANGE, TX) La Grange has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the La Grange area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ycnFd_0cMzCDXn00

BYG Retreat 2021

La Grange, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Address: 3782 Luther Hill Rd, LaGrange, TX 78945

Come on out with other 3rd through 5th graders for a super fun weekend at camp!  High Ropes, giant slip and slide, great food, and friends

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cfL3O_0cMzCDXn00

Hab-o-ween!

La Grange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 400 W Fair Grounds Rd, La Grange, TX

Looking for something fun and safe for the kids this halloween? Fayette County Habitat for Humanity will be hosting laser tag and showing classic horror movies at the fairgrounds! Signup begins...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rVj4c_0cMzCDXn00

Blood Drive

La Grange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 254 N Jefferson St, La Grange, TX

Come on down to the Historic Casino Hall on October 26th and make a blood donation! Everyone who donates will receive a free t-shirt! The Historic Casino Hall is located at 254 N. Jefferson St. La...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PGzlf_0cMzCDXn00

Patio Party at Texas One Stop

La Grange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:55 PM

5pm-7pm Food Specials! $3.00 domestics and premium beers til midnight! Dine In or Dine Out!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ULw3Q_0cMzCDXn00

Longshot 11

La Grange, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2016 Camp Lone Star Rd, La Grange, TX 78945

A time for men to retreat, rejuvenate and reengage through common outdoor interests, plentiful food and out-of-this-world presenters.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABOUT

With La Grange Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

