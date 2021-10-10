CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romeo, MI

Coming soon: Romeo events

Romeo News Watch
Romeo News Watch
 6 days ago

(ROMEO, MI) Live events are coming to Romeo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Romeo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V02aK_0cMzCCf400

Open House - 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Washington Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 58050056020 in Carriage Hills starts on Sun, Oct 10, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM EDT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16r7fX_0cMzCCf400

Samhain Ritual

Almont, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 5650 Sandhill Rd, Almont, MI

*Correct fee below We are nearing my favorite time of year when magick is palpable, when the veil that divides our world and the world of spirit is at its thinnest. During Samhain, we have the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SmvDV_0cMzCCf400

Autumn's In The Air: October Market

Almont, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 622 S Main St, Almont, MI

🍂 October Monthly Market 🍂 Wednesday, October 6 (5-7:30) Friday, October 8 (10-4) Saturday, October 9 (10-4) Sunday, October 10 (10-4) Unique & Chic Finds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QfnKr_0cMzCCf400

Pure Barre & Pints

Almont, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:45 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Address: 5600 Van Dyke Rd, Almont, MI

Blake's Backyard invites you to join our friends from Pure Barre Rochester at our second annual Pure Barre & Pints the evening of Friday, October 15th from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Pure Barre is the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xmZJN_0cMzCCf400

Boo Bash

Leonard, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1480 W Romeo Rd, Leonard, MI

Welcome to Addison Oaks County Park! *Activities held at Recreation Pavilion Area* Saturday, Oct. 16 -9 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Archery -10 – 11 a.m.: Sidewalk chalk, sports equipment, scooters and more...

#Carriage#Live Events#Backyard#Pure Barre Rochester#Pure Barre Pints
