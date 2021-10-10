Coming soon: Romeo events

(ROMEO, MI) Live events are coming to Romeo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Romeo area:

Open House - 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Washington Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 58050056020 in Carriage Hills starts on Sun, Oct 10, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM EDT.

Samhain Ritual Almont, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 5650 Sandhill Rd, Almont, MI

*Correct fee below We are nearing my favorite time of year when magick is palpable, when the veil that divides our world and the world of spirit is at its thinnest. During Samhain, we have the...

Autumn's In The Air: October Market Almont, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 622 S Main St, Almont, MI

🍂 October Monthly Market 🍂 Wednesday, October 6 (5-7:30) Friday, October 8 (10-4) Saturday, October 9 (10-4) Sunday, October 10 (10-4) Unique & Chic Finds

Pure Barre & Pints Almont, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:45 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Address: 5600 Van Dyke Rd, Almont, MI

Blake's Backyard invites you to join our friends from Pure Barre Rochester at our second annual Pure Barre & Pints the evening of Friday, October 15th from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Pure Barre is the...

Boo Bash Leonard, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1480 W Romeo Rd, Leonard, MI

Welcome to Addison Oaks County Park! *Activities held at Recreation Pavilion Area* Saturday, Oct. 16 -9 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Archery -10 – 11 a.m.: Sidewalk chalk, sports equipment, scooters and more...