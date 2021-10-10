CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shallotte, NC

Live events coming up in Shallotte

 6 days ago

(SHALLOTTE, NC) Shallotte is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Shallotte:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O2739_0cMzCBmL00

Food Truck Sundays at Makai Brewing Company

Ocean Isle Beach, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 5850 Ocean Hwy W #1, Ocean Isle Beach, NC

On September 1st, a new law passed that allows dogs inside the brewery. Make it a playdate with your pooch and join us for our Barks & Brews doggie party every Sunday. All well behaved fur babies...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FUxkA_0cMzCBmL00

Sip N Paint

Ocean Isle Beach, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

$37 CLASS! No experience necessary! Pre Registration Required. Limited Seating. Please arrive 15 minutes early to fix a glass of wine, set up your snacks, and mingle with friends. We look forward...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UjqO3_0cMzCBmL00

Hero Day

Shallotte, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Hero Day! Emergency Response Members including, EMS, Police, Fire, Dispatch and Linemen enjoy Double Discounts (20% off purchase) every Thursday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XF8wn_0cMzCBmL00

NC Oyster Festival

South Brunswick, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 123 Mulberry St, South Brunswick, NC

DATE: October 16th and 17th The NC Festival by the Sea is an annual coastal arts & crafts festival in the heart of Holden Beach. Featuring art by local craftsmen across a variety of media, live...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OPSUj_0cMzCBmL00

GLOW FEST 21'

Shallotte, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 4949 Main St, Shallotte, NC

GLOW FEST 21' at Living River Church, Supply, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 06:30 pm

ABOUT

With Shallotte Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

