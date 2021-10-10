Richland Center events calendar

(RICHLAND CENTER, WI) Richland Center is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Richland Center:

Bingo Richland Center, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Early bingo starts at 7:00 pm, 5 games - $5 per packet Regular bingo starts at 7:30 pm, 10 games - $5 per 3 face packet, $10 per 6 face packet, $15 per 9 face packet Blackout bingo starts at 8:30...

PRSA Membership Meeting Richland Center, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: Pinto Ln, Richland Center, WI

Wheel Skid Steers For Sale in LONE ROCK, WISCONSIN Lone Rock, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Browse a wide selection of new and used Wheel Skid Steers for sale near you at MachineryTrader.com. Find Wheel Skid Steers from NEW HOLLAND, BOBCAT, and GEHL, and more, for sale in LONE ROCK...

Boo at the Barn Muscoda, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 26068 County Hwy E, Muscoda, WI

Join us for our first ever "Boo in the Barn" Tiny Acres Farms is celebrating Halloween this year at the farm with decorations, costumes, treats, and of course, visits with all the barn animals...

Schultz Mortgage Open-Night Golf Richland Center, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 25275 Co Hwy Y, Richland Center, WI

Night golf is a blast. We have room for 8 teams of 4. Scramble format, everyone hits from the best shot. If you have a foursome please call Quail Run at 608 647 3117 or Jason Schultz 608 604 5068...