Coming soon: West Branch events

(WEST BRANCH, MI) Live events are lining up on the West Branch calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in West Branch:

Healing Together- Compasus Hospice West Branch, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 1528 M-33, West Branch, MI

Healing Together is Compassus Hospice grief support group program. At Compassus Hospice, we are dedicated to providing our families with supportive resources to utilize during this difficult...

Fall Backpacking Trip - Jordan River Valley Pathway Alger, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1356 E Greenwood Rd, Alger, MI

Join Michigan Crossroads Council and Cole Canoe Base’s High Adventure team on a Fall backpacking trip through the Jordan River Valley Pathway. Autumn foliage changes will be in peak season, making...

6th Annual Halloween Grab-n-Go 2021 West Branch, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 2490 State Rd, West Branch, MI

Anyone may drive through our parking lot on Halloween night and receive a fresh hot dog and drink for FREE from 3:45 p.m. til 7:30 p.m

Kiwanis Club of West Branch West Branch, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 601 W Houghton Ave, West Branch, MI

Kiwanis is a local service organization that works to help children in our area through events, fundraising and community support. Please join us!.

All About the Kitchen West Branch, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 320 W Houghton Ave, West Branch, MI

Time for a Kitchen Upgrade! Choose from a lazy susan, 2 different recipe stands, "do the dishes" box, or stove cover that you can customize to match your kitchen décor. Be sure to let us know what...