Muskegon Heights calendar: Events coming up

(MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI) Live events are coming to Muskegon Heights.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Muskegon Heights:

Ali Siddiq Live at Back Alley Comedy Club Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 1531 West Sherman Boulevard, Muskegon, MI 49441

Ali Siddiq is stand-up comedian, public speaker, and writer out of Houston. Ali’s unique style of stand-up began behind the walls

Sweetwater Local Foods Market Norton Shores, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 6401 Prairie St #1200, Norton Shores, MI

Season: Year Round Market Hours: DRIVE-THROUGH Pre-Order Market Saturday, 10am - 11am Location: Mercy Health Lakes Campus - 6401 Harvey St. at US31/Pontaluna

Helen Hong Live Comedy Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 1531 West Sherman Boulevard, Muskegon, MI 49441

A fan favorite on the hit NPR podcast Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me, Helen Hong plays Tracy The Head of HR on Silicon Valley and Emma the randy wi

Comedy Night at VFW Post 3195 Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 5209 Grand Haven Road, Norton Shores, MI 49441

A night of drinks, food, and laughter! Come hang out with us!

Ryan Niemiller Cripple Threat Tour Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 1531 West Sherman Boulevard, Muskegon, MI 49441

Despite being born with a disability in both arms, Ryan Niemiller, the self-proclaimed “Cripple Threat of Comedy” shares his views of the wo