CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muskegon Heights, MI

Muskegon Heights calendar: Events coming up

Muskegon Heights Journal
Muskegon Heights Journal
 6 days ago

(MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI) Live events are coming to Muskegon Heights.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Muskegon Heights:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WFWwe_0cMzC7Kg00

Ali Siddiq Live at Back Alley Comedy Club

Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 1531 West Sherman Boulevard, Muskegon, MI 49441

Ali Siddiq is stand-up comedian, public speaker, and writer out of Houston. Ali’s unique style of stand-up began behind the walls

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11KvAx_0cMzC7Kg00

Sweetwater Local Foods Market

Norton Shores, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 6401 Prairie St #1200, Norton Shores, MI

Season: Year Round Market Hours: DRIVE-THROUGH Pre-Order Market Saturday, 10am - 11am Location: Mercy Health Lakes Campus - 6401 Harvey St. at US31/Pontaluna

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ujlaz_0cMzC7Kg00

Helen Hong Live Comedy

Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 1531 West Sherman Boulevard, Muskegon, MI 49441

A fan favorite on the hit NPR podcast Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me, Helen Hong plays Tracy The Head of HR on Silicon Valley and Emma the randy wi

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gMb9v_0cMzC7Kg00

Comedy Night at VFW Post 3195

Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 5209 Grand Haven Road, Norton Shores, MI 49441

A night of drinks, food, and laughter! Come hang out with us!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g2bl5_0cMzC7Kg00

Ryan Niemiller Cripple Threat Tour

Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 1531 West Sherman Boulevard, Muskegon, MI 49441

Despite being born with a disability in both arms, Ryan Niemiller, the self-proclaimed “Cripple Threat of Comedy” shares his views of the wo

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muskegon, MI
Government
City
Harvey, MI
City
Muskegon Heights, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Muskegon Heights, MI
Government
City
Norton Shores, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Hong
Person
Ali Siddiq
Muskegon Heights Journal

Muskegon Heights Journal

Muskegon Heights, MI
66
Followers
299
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Muskegon Heights Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy