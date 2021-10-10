CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearsall, TX

Pearsall calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(PEARSALL, TX) Pearsall is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pearsall:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F49BH_0cMzC6Rx00

Cowboy Weekend at Devine Acres Farm

Devine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 944 FM 2200, Devine, TX

Round up the little ones and head to the country for a Dee-vine Cowboy Weekend! Kevin Fitzpatrick and his horse, Romeo, will entertain and captivate families with roping and horsemanship skills...

Go Fish!

Devine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 944 FM 2200, Devine, TX

Go Fish! at Devine Acres Farm, 944 FM 2200 W, Devine, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 10:00 am to Sun Oct 24 2021 at 05:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mVe4U_0cMzC6Rx00

Fall Festival and Craft Fair

Natalia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 17800 FM 471 South, Natalia, TX

Free games, prizes, food, and fun! Craft fair vendor spaces are available for $30/space. Call or text 210-835-8666 for more information or to reserve a space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oNzfz_0cMzC6Rx00

Baby Huey’s Presents BILLY MATA & THE TEXAS TRADITION

Lytle, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Address: 15738 Main Street, Lytle, TX 78052

Billy Mata and The Texas Tradition at Baby Huey’s, Lytle Tx November 6th at 8:30 PM. Doors open at 5PM, $10 Cover Charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31dHKo_0cMzC6Rx00

Long Range Precision Rifle I

Pearsall, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2140 FM1582, Pearsall, TX

LRPR I The Long Range Precision Rifle I (LRPR-I) is a two day basic/beginner precision rifle course designed for the novice rifle shooter, but those with little or no formal rifle training are...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pearsall, TX
ABOUT

With Pearsall Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

