Monroeville, AL

Live events Monroeville — what’s coming up

Monroeville News Beat
Monroeville News Beat
 6 days ago

(MONROEVILLE, AL) Live events are coming to Monroeville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Monroeville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nkx6Y_0cMzC5ZE00

Order of the Arrow Pow Wow

Grove Hill, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Address: Camp Maubila Road, Grove Hill, AL 36451

Members gather for 3 days with a mission of service, training, and patch trading. Brotherhood ceremonies Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uu6Pr_0cMzC5ZE00

AD's Community Brunch

Atmore, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: NA, NA, Atmore, AL 36502

This is community brunch. Our guest speaker is Adonis Bozeman. We are asking that you wear your best blazer. We will be giving away gifts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jAtCE_0cMzC5ZE00

Clarke Prep Varsity Football @ Monroe Academy

Monroeville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 4096 S Alabama Ave, Monroeville, AL

The Monroe Academy (Monroeville, AL) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Clarke Prep (Grove Hill, AL) on Friday, October 15 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eD0kk_0cMzC5ZE00

City Council Meetings

Jackson, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 350 Commerce St, Jackson, AL

Our Council meetings are every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at the City Hall at 400 Commerce Street\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48g7AB_0cMzC5ZE00

Pioneer Days and Antique Tractor Show

Grove Hill, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 116 Cobb St, Grove Hill, AL

Pioneer period demonstrations ie.. Soap making, blacksmiths, campfire cooking and a native American campground. Also there will be antique tractors on display.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
With Monroeville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

