Live events Monroeville — what’s coming up

(MONROEVILLE, AL) Live events are coming to Monroeville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Monroeville:

Order of the Arrow Pow Wow Grove Hill, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Address: Camp Maubila Road, Grove Hill, AL 36451

Members gather for 3 days with a mission of service, training, and patch trading. Brotherhood ceremonies Saturday.

AD's Community Brunch Atmore, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: NA, NA, Atmore, AL 36502

This is community brunch. Our guest speaker is Adonis Bozeman. We are asking that you wear your best blazer. We will be giving away gifts.

Clarke Prep Varsity Football @ Monroe Academy Monroeville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 4096 S Alabama Ave, Monroeville, AL

The Monroe Academy (Monroeville, AL) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Clarke Prep (Grove Hill, AL) on Friday, October 15 @ 7p.

City Council Meetings Jackson, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 350 Commerce St, Jackson, AL

Our Council meetings are every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at the City Hall at 400 Commerce Street



Pioneer Days and Antique Tractor Show Grove Hill, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 116 Cobb St, Grove Hill, AL

Pioneer period demonstrations ie.. Soap making, blacksmiths, campfire cooking and a native American campground. Also there will be antique tractors on display.