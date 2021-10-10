Newport events coming soon

(NEWPORT, OR) Newport has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Newport area:

Serene Sisters - Womens AA Meeting Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 740 SW 9th St, Newport, OR

Women's Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. Meets weekly. For questions or more information call 503-750-3670.

Parkinson's Disease Support Group Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 740 SW 9th St, Newport, OR

Parkinson's Disease Support Group meets the 2nd Tuesday of the month. For more information, please call 541-336-3945

DDLM Endurance Run Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 5580 SW Coast Hwy, Newport, OR

Día de Los Muertos (DDLM) is a day in the year like no other. This deeply revered Mexican tradition provides a universal opportunity to celebrate our connection to loved ones passed on and the...

Worship and Word Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 226 NW 23rd St, Newport, OR

Everyone’s invited! Come and join us as we worship the Lord in an open and friendly format. Free nursery services are provided for children under 3 years old.

Chamber Ambassador Month-End Meeting at the Chamber Office Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 555 SW Coast Hwy, Newport, OR

The Chamber Ambassadors will hold their month-end meeting at the Newport Chamber office beginning at 8 am.