Newport, OR

Newport events coming soon

Newport Journal
 6 days ago

(NEWPORT, OR) Newport has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Newport area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CMC5f_0cMzC4gV00

Serene Sisters - Womens AA Meeting

Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 740 SW 9th St, Newport, OR

Women's Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. Meets weekly. For questions or more information call 503-750-3670.

Parkinson's Disease Support Group

Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 740 SW 9th St, Newport, OR

Parkinson's Disease Support Group meets the 2nd Tuesday of the month. For more information, please call 541-336-3945

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pEClw_0cMzC4gV00

DDLM Endurance Run

Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 5580 SW Coast Hwy, Newport, OR

Día de Los Muertos (DDLM) is a day in the year like no other. This deeply revered Mexican tradition provides a universal opportunity to celebrate our connection to loved ones passed on and the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uvAKw_0cMzC4gV00

Worship and Word

Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 226 NW 23rd St, Newport, OR

Everyone’s invited! Come and join us as we worship the Lord in an open and friendly format. Free nursery services are provided for children under 3 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DM73t_0cMzC4gV00

Chamber Ambassador Month-End Meeting at the Chamber Office

Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 555 SW Coast Hwy, Newport, OR

The Chamber Ambassadors will hold their month-end meeting at the Newport Chamber office beginning at 8 am.

Newport, OR
64
Followers
282
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Newport Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

