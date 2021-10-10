Live events Kill Devil Hills — what’s coming up

(KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC) Kill Devil Hills has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kill Devil Hills:

Locals Night w/ DJ Gustavo Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 600 S Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills, NC

Dance those mid-week blues away with DJ Gustavo every Wednesday night here at the Outer Banks Brewing Station! Bring your Dare County ID to get in free for a fun night with DJ Gustavo.

Trick Fly at Jack Brown’s Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Trick Fly will play rock and roll from the 80s, 90s and beyond.

Harrison & Wentz Presents Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 600 S Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills, NC

At long last, twin visionaries Harry Harrison & Matt Wentz finally combine their catpowers to give you only the most far-out beach spectacle. Enjoy the show!

Soft Stick Lacrosse, Fall 2021 Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 602 Mustian Street, Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948

This is an introduction to lacrosse for 1st and 2nd graders. We will teach the skills and fundamentals by using games and keeping it fun.

Free "Drive-Thru to Fight the Flu" Clinic Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: MP 9.5, 1606 S Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills, NC

Drive-Thru In Kill Devil Hills. Discover Upcoming drive-thru events & shows happening in Kill Devil Hills