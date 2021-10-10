CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw, SC

Kershaw calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(KERSHAW, SC) Live events are coming to Kershaw.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kershaw:

CRMC 21st Annual Performance Driving School

Kershaw, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3662 Kershaw Hwy, Kershaw, SC

21st Annual Carolina Regional Mustang Club Performance Driving School October 9-10, 2021 Carolina Motorsports Park, Kershaw, SC Brought to you by: ...

Active Shooter: Getting out Alive

Cassatt, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

“Active shooter” is a common phrase in the news these days. It is horrible we must be prepared for these types of events, but it is a reality of the world we live in today. If you ever find...

USC Lancaster Players will present "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"

Lancaster, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 476 Hubbard Dr, Lancaster, SC

The USC Lancaster Players will present "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" on October 22 and 23 at 8:00 pm, October 24 at 2:00 pm (Bundy Auditorium) and a virtual performance on October...

October Fest

Jefferson, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Bar 265 is welcoming 2 bands and Charlie Farley. It will be $30.00 a person. Please car pool and know this is outside. Cash only. Liquor will be inside the bar. We will have spots where beer will...

N2 Track Days

Kershaw, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3662 Kershaw Hwy, Kershaw, SC

N2 Track Days hosts motorcycle track days on the road course.

