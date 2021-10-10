Hillsboro events coming up
(HILLSBORO, TX) Hillsboro has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hillsboro:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 1505 Hillview Dr, Hillsboro, TX
Become a "Travel Business Owner" Join a unique partnership of two great companies, located in 20 different countries. Growing strong presence in the UK. Make a fresh start and help others that...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:45 AM
Address: 5643 Farm to Market Rd 933, Whitney, TX
Join us in person at 10:45 for worship as we gather as a church family! We will have a great time of worship, hearing the Word and afterwards our all church pot luck.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
We will camp at the Blue Bird Camping Loop. I have booked site #91. See picture above. I encourage you to book sites 89 through 90. Each site can accommodate 8 people. Typically 4 to 5 tents per...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 195 County Rd 4109, Covington, TX
MileSplits official entries list for the 2021 UIL 1A - District 20 XC Championships, hosted by Covington in Covington TX.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Are you overwhelmed by the volume of information on "healthy eating" but have no idea where to begin? Then this class is for you! You'll learn: - What nutrients your body really needs - Which...
