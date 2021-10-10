CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, TX

Hillsboro events coming up

Hillsboro Digest
Hillsboro Digest
 6 days ago

(HILLSBORO, TX) Hillsboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hillsboro:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qCir7_0cMzC12K00

HOW TO BE A HOME BASED TRAVEL AGENT (Hillsboro, TX)No Experience Necessary

Hillsboro, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1505 Hillview Dr, Hillsboro, TX

Become a "Travel Business Owner" Join a unique partnership of two great companies, located in 20 different countries. Growing strong presence in the UK. Make a fresh start and help others that...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uNiVu_0cMzC12K00

Back to Church Sunday

Whitney, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:45 AM

Address: 5643 Farm to Market Rd 933, Whitney, TX

Join us in person at 10:45 for worship as we gather as a church family! We will have a great time of worship, hearing the Word and afterwards our all church pot luck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oTr8a_0cMzC12K00

Lake front Camping - Lake Whitney State Park

Whitney, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

We will camp at the Blue Bird Camping Loop. I have booked site #91. See picture above. I encourage you to book sites 89 through 90. Each site can accommodate 8 people. Typically 4 to 5 tents per...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TtIHc_0cMzC12K00

UIL 1A - District 20 XC Championships

Covington, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 195 County Rd 4109, Covington, TX

MileSplits official entries list for the 2021 UIL 1A - District 20 XC Championships, hosted by Covington in Covington TX.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IyPPK_0cMzC12K00

Hungry for Health: How to Start Eating Healthfully

West, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Are you overwhelmed by the volume of information on "healthy eating" but have no idea where to begin? Then this class is for you! You'll learn: - What nutrients your body really needs - Which...

Hillsboro Digest

Hillsboro Digest

Hillsboro, TX
30
Followers
263
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hillsboro Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

