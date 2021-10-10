Hillsboro events coming up

(HILLSBORO, TX) Hillsboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hillsboro:

HOW TO BE A HOME BASED TRAVEL AGENT (Hillsboro, TX)

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1505 Hillview Dr, Hillsboro, TX

Become a "Travel Business Owner" Join a unique partnership of two great companies, located in 20 different countries. Growing strong presence in the UK. Make a fresh start and help others that...

Back to Church Sunday Whitney, TX

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:45 AM

Address: 5643 Farm to Market Rd 933, Whitney, TX

Join us in person at 10:45 for worship as we gather as a church family! We will have a great time of worship, hearing the Word and afterwards our all church pot luck.

Lake front Camping - Lake Whitney State Park Whitney, TX

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

We will camp at the Blue Bird Camping Loop. I have booked site #91. See picture above. I encourage you to book sites 89 through 90. Each site can accommodate 8 people. Typically 4 to 5 tents per...

UIL 1A - District 20 XC Championships Covington, TX

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 195 County Rd 4109, Covington, TX

MileSplits official entries list for the 2021 UIL 1A - District 20 XC Championships, hosted by Covington in Covington TX.

Hungry for Health: How to Start Eating Healthfully West, TX

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Are you overwhelmed by the volume of information on "healthy eating" but have no idea where to begin? Then this class is for you! You'll learn: - What nutrients your body really needs - Which...