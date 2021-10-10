CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallulah, LA

Tallulah calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(TALLULAH, LA) Live events are lining up on the Tallulah calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tallulah area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LNY9B_0cMzC09b00

Grappling Industries Mississippi

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd, Vicksburg, MS

Grappling Industries MISSISSIPPI: October 30, 2021 Location: Vicksburg Convention Center, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd, Vicksburg, MS 39180, United States Doors Open @ 7:30am | Event Starts @ 9am...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KqAdj_0cMzC09b00

Football v Newton (H)- Senior Night

Tallulah, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 700 Wood St, Tallulah, LA

The Tallulah Academy (Tallulah, LA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Newton County Academy (Decatur, MS) on Friday, October 15 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05zNfa_0cMzC09b00

Simpatico at Cottonwood Public House

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1311 Washington St, Vicksburg, MS

Love pizza? Love yummy craft beer? Love live LOCAL music? Well, this is the place for all 3! Come on down for great food, great service, and awesome beer! Let us entertain you! You may also like...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bfc1F_0cMzC09b00

Columbus Day Holiday

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1604 Cherry St, Vicksburg, MS

On Monday, October 11, 2021, all branch locations of Mutual Credit Union will be closed in observance of Columbus Day. We will re-open on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, during normal business hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tq7aL_0cMzC09b00

MOPS Vicksburg

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 1825 US-61, Vicksburg, MS

Support group for moms of preschool age children. The group meets on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday mornings of each month at the Crossway Church Fellowship Hall.

Tallulah, LA
ABOUT

With Tallulah Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

